5 Tamil Nadu Cities Get Jio True 5G

Mumbai: Jio expands the footprint of True 5G services in Tamil Nadu by launching in six key cities namely Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchirappalli, Salem, Hosur & Vellore, taking the total number of Jio True 5G cities to 101 across the nation. The Honourable Minister for Information Technology & Digital Services, Thiru T. Mano Thangaraj announced this launch today in Coimbatore, in the presence of Dr. Neeraj Mittal, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Information Technology & Digital Services Department, TN Govt. Jio demonstrated the immersive benefits of 5G in the field of healthcare, through Jio Community Clinic medical kit, and the revolutionary AR-VR device, Jio Glass. These benefits will bring transformational changes in the lives of people in Tamil Nadu. Speaking at the event, Honourable IT Minister Thiru T. Mano Thangaraj, said, “I am happy to launch Jio’s True 5G services in Tamil Nadu. 5G services in the long run will bring transformational benefits for people of TN. Tamil Nadu government has special focus on the start-up ecosystem, and the advent of 5G services in the state will give a great boost to the start-ups here that are working on new technologies such as IoT, Blockchain, AI, Machine Learning & Data Analytics in Tamil Nadu.” Commenting at the occasion, Jio Spokesperson said, “We are excited to expand Jio True 5G in six more cities in Tamil Nadu. Soon, Jio True 5G network will be present across the length and breadth of Tamil Nadu.

By December 2023 every village and town of TN will have Jio’s True 5G services. With the launch of Jio’s True 5G services, Tamil Nadu is not just getting the best telecommunication network, it will also open new growth opportunities in the areas of egovernance, education, healthcare, IT and the SME business. Jio True 5G will also enable citizens and the government to remain connected on real-time basis and will assist the rapid reach of government schemes to the last mile user. Jio has invested over Rs. 40,000 crores for deploying the 5G network in Tamil Nadu and provided employment to almost 1 lakh people in Tamil Nadu, directly and indirectly. This shows our commitment towards the State. Jio engineers are working round the clock to deliver True-5G to every person in TN because of the transformational power of this technology and the exponential benefits it can deliver to every person. We are grateful to the Honourable Chief Minister Thiru M.K. Stalin and the Tamil Nadu government for extending their support in digitizing Tamil Nadu and taking it forward.” Starting today, Jio users in the above cities will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost. Jio True 5G has a three-fold advantage that makes it the only TRUE 5G network in India: 1.

Stand-alone 5G architecture with advanced 5G network with Zero dependency on 4G network 2. The largest and best mix of 5G spectrum across 700 MHz, 3500 MHz, and 26 GHz bands 3. Carrier Aggregation that seamlessly combines these 5G frequencies into a single robust “data highway” using an advanced technology called Carrier Aggregation About Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited: Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, a subsidiary of Jio Platforms Limited, has built a world-class all-IP data-strong future-proof network with 4G LTE technology. The network is 5G ready with no legacy infrastructure and an indigenous 5G stack. It is the only network conceived as a Mobile Video Network from the ground up. It is future-ready and can be easily upgraded to support even more data, as technologies advance to 6G and beyond. Jio has brought transformational changes in the Indian digital services space to enable the vision of Digital India for 1.3 billion Indians and propel India into global leadership in the digital economy. It has created an eco-system comprising of network, devices, applications and content, service experience, and affordable tariffs for everyone to live the Jio Digital Life.