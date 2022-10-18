In a matter of pride for India, some of the world's tallest statues are located in the country. Presenting five tallest statues in India as per height.

Statue of Unity

The Statue of Unity was consecrated in tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel also known as "The Iron Man of India,". The statue which is the tallest in India as per height commemorates Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's patriotism and freedom struggle and spreads his vision of India. As the "Tallest Statue in the World," it stands 182 metres tall and commands the attention of the entire world.

The monument of unity is situated in Gujarat, on the river island of Sadhu Bet, by the banks of the River Narmada, with a 3.2 kilometre view of the Narmada Dam (Sardar Sarovar Dam).

Statue Of Equality

The Statue of Equality also referred to as the Ramanuja statue, is a statue of the 11th-century Vaishnavaite saint Ramanujacharya. It is the second tallest sitting statue in the world and was installed to commemorate 1,000 years since Ramanuja's birth. Costing an estimated Rs 1,000 crore (US$130 million) mostly through Trust and donation funds, it is located on the premises of the Chinna Jeeyar Trust at Muchintal in the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Lord Hanuman Statue

The Veera Abhaya Anjaneya Hanuman Swami statue is the tallest Hanuman statue in the world and is installed at Paritala town on the Highway very close to Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh. The statue, which stands 135 feet (41 metres) tall, was erected in 2003.

Muthumalai Murugan Statue

The world's tallest Murugan statue was constructed by a trust at Puthiragoundanpalayam near Attur in Tamil Nadu. The 146-ft statue is taller than the Pathumalai Murugan statue (140 ft height) in Malaysia.

Thiruvalluvar Statue

This stunning statue in India, honouring the great poet, literary figure, and philosopher Thiruvalluvar, is located on a little island close to Kanyakumari. One of India's oldest monuments is placed atop a 38-foot pedestal and rises to a majestic height of 133 feet and was unveiled in 2020.

