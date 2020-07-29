NEW DELHI: The first batch of five Rafale fighter jets arrived at Haryana's Ambala air base on Wednesday afternoon, after traveling for two days by covering a distance of nearly 7,000 km from France.

RKS Bhadauria, Chief of Air Staff who was waiting at the Ambala air base to receive the Rafale jets, welcomed the jets and this is India's first major acquisition of fighter jets in over two decades. The IAF is expected to significantly boost its combat capabilities with the arrival of these Rafale jets

Even the five jets received a grand welcome from the Indian Navy fighter jet when they arrived in Indian airspace on Wednesday afternoon. "Welcome to the Indian Ocean, you can proudly touch the sky..Happy Landings," INS Kolkata sent a radio message to the Rafale jets. The pilots thanked for the grand welcome.

The Defence Minister Rajnath Singh office welcomes the five Rafale fighter jets which have entered the Indian airspace On Wednesday, and the first batch of five Rafale are on its way to Ambala air base.

After flying for over seven hours from the Merignac airbase the fleet of jets had landed at Al Dhafra air base in the UAE on Monday. Al Dhafra was the only stopover by the jets on their way to India from France.

The aircrafts were manufactured by the French company Dassault Aviation. The first Rafale jet was handed over by Dassault during Defense Minister Rajnath Singh's visit to France in October last year.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's office tweeted welcoming the five Rafale fighter jets. "The Birds have entered the Indian airspace..Happy Landing in Ambala!" tweeted the Defence Minister office.

Tweet: