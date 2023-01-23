5 ISRO Employees Killed in Car Crash in Alappuzha

Five people were killed in a deadly car crash on the National Highway in Ambalappuzha on midnight of sunday.

The deceased were identified as Shijin Das (24), Manu(24), Prasad(25), Amal (28) and Sumod.

All five were employees at the ISRO canteen. They were returning home from a wedding, the police said.

The car they were travelling in crashed into a truck near Kakkazhom overbridge at 1:30 am on Monday. CCTV visuals of the accident show the overspeeding car crash into the truck. While four died on the spot, another person passed away at the hospital.

The bodies were taken to Alappuzha Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

