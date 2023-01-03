5 Facts About The Pioneer Of Indian Feminist Movement -Savitribai Phule

The Nation pays homage to social reformer and the pioneer of the Indian feminist movement- Savithribai Phule on her 192 birth anniversary today (January 3). Wife of Jyotiba Phule one of India’s great social activists, thinker, anti-caste social reformer, and writer from Maharashtra, who believed in women’s emancipation. She followed in her husband’s footsteps to take up the cudgels for women’s empowerment.

She is known to be India’s first female teacher.

Savitribai Phule also set up India’s first women’s school belonging to different castes in Pune.

An anti-infanticide activist she set up a home called the Balhatya Pratibandhak Griha to protect Brahmin widows and girl children from being killed.

Savithribai is a pioneer who fought resistance to advocate major changes in caste-based Indian society.

Savitribai's birthdate, 3 January, is celebrated as Balika Din (Girl Child Day) in Maharashtra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to pay homage to the educationist on Tuesday.

“I pay homage to the inspiring Savitribai Phule Ji on her birth anniversary. She personifies the indomitable spirit of our Nari Shakti. Hers was a life devoted to educating and empowering women. Equally inspiring is her focus on social reform and community service,” he wrote.

I pay homage to the inspiring Savitribai Phule Ji on her birth anniversary. She personifies the indomitable spirit of our Nari Shakti. Hers was a life devoted to educating and empowering women. Equally inspiring is her focus on social reform and community service. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 3, 2023

Also Read: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Scripts New Chapter In Education Sector In AP