CUDALORE: In a very tragic incident at least five people dead while 17 others injured in a boiler blast at a thermal power plant. The mishap took place at a power plant of the central government-owned NLC India Limited formerly known as Neyveli Lignite Corporation Limited in Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu.

An official at the power plant said that, "The boiler was not in operation. We are investigating the incident." Rescue teams rushed to the spot to assess the situation. The blast took place at the fifth unit of the thermal power station-II (210 MW x 7) in Neyveli when workers were in the process of resuming operations this morning.

According to the PTI reports, "Two men died on the spot. Some workers are feared trapped and 16 others have sustained injuries." This is the second blast at the power plant since May. A boiler had exploded at the same plant on May 7th and eight workers suffered severe burn injuries. The company produces 3,940-megawatt of electricity. The plant where the blast took place accounts for 1,470 megawatts. A total of 27,000 people work in the company, including 15,000 contractual employees.