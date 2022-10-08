Eid Milad un Nabi will start on the evening of October 8 and end on the evening of Sunday, October 9. Can anyone imagine a festival without tasty and delicious recipes? Obviously, a big No. So, here are 5 classic Eid Milad Un Nabi Recipes.

Sheer Khurma:

Sheer means Milk and Khurma means Dates in Persian. The meaning of Sheer Khurma is milk cooked with dates. This tasty dish is cooked using fine vermicelli, milk and dates. One can also add dry fruits.

Shahi Mutton Biryani:

Shahi Mutton Biryani is made using rice, meat and all spices. Biryani is one of the most popular dishes through out India. Most people like to have Biryani on festive days.

Peshawari Naan:

During the festive season, people make Peshawari Naan. The dough is rolled out thin and it is stuffed with dryfruits like almonds, raisins and chopped coconut.

Sweet Rice Phirni:

This is also one of the easiest and tastiest recipes to be made on Eid day. Grind the half cup of washed basmati rice and add it to the two litres of boiled milk. Cook the mixture and add almonds and cardamom powder.

Hyderabadi Mutton Haleem:

Is there any one who doesn't love Haleem? Obviously, a big No. It is made using a type of stew made from shredded meat, wheat and lentils. Garnish haleem with fried onions, corainder and cashews.

Also Read: When is Eid Milad Un Nabi 2022 Date, Significance