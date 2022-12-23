5 Big Decisions Taken by PM Modi at High Level Meeting on Covid 4th Wave India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level review meeting over Covid-19 situation in India and the possible scare from China and other countries. During the meeting, PM Modi asked all to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour at all times, including wearing masks in crowded places, especially in view of the upcoming festivals. PM Modi also asked officials to regularly monitor the availability and prices of essential medicines and advised states to ensure the operational readiness of hospital infrastructure.

"Regularly monitor availability and prices of essential medicines...Follow Covid-appropriate behaviour at all times, including wearing masks at crowded places, especially in view of upcoming festivals," said PM Modi during the high-level review meeting.

PM Modi also asked officials to audit Covid-specific facilities to ensure the readiness of hospital infrastructure, including oxygen cylinders, ventilators and staffing.

PM Modi said that Covid is not over yet and directed states and UTs for strengthening ongoing surveillance measures, especially at international airports. The prime minister also advised adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour including wearing of masks and stressed precautionary doses for the elderly as well as vulnerable groups.

