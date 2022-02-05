5.9 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Afghanistan, Tremors Felt In J&K, Delhi

Feb 05, 2022, 10:16 IST
Earthquake tremors measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale were felt in Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, and nearby cities on Saturday morning. Some residents of Noida, Uttar Pradesh took to their Twitter and shared some videos and said that the ground shook for at least 20 seconds.

The National Centre for Seismology tweeted the earthquake of magnitude 5.7 occurred at 9:45 am at the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region. The depth of the earthquake was 181 km, it said. Here is the tweet made by National Center for Seismology.

