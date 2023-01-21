40-Day Parole for Dera Baba

The court has granted 40 days parole to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ramrahim Singh alias Dera Baba (55).

For the unversed, Gurmeet is serving 20 years imprisonment in the case of raping two students. In the past, the court had granted parole to him on October 14 last year.

After coming out of jail, Dera Baba went to Barnava Ashram in UP. Many satsangs were conducted online from there. Some Haryana BJP leaders also attended these. Reliable sources said that during the latest parole, former Dera chief Shah Satnam Singh's birth anniversary will be held on 25th of this month.