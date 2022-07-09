4-storey Building Collapses In Shimla, Horrific Visuals Caught on Cam

A four storey building collapsed on Saturday afternoon in Chopal town of Shimla in Himachal Pradesh. There were no casualties as the building was already vacated by the local administration. The video of the incident is being widely shared on social media.

According to the eyewitness, the building collapsed around 12:30 pm.

A dhaba, a bar and UCO Bank branch office and few other business establishments were located in the building.

None of the seven employees working in the bank were present as it was the second Saturday, the bank officer said.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: A four-storey building collapsed in Chopal town in Shimla amid heavy rainfall. The building was already vacated by the local administration pic.twitter.com/FiJbCLty9r — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2022

Some people sitting in the bar noticed the cracks on window glasses. Realising the danger, they ran out of the building immediately and alerted the people in the bar and the dhaba.

