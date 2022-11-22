4 Killed in Assam-Meghalaya Border Violence, Internet Services Suspended in Meghalaya

Mukru: Four people, including a forest guard, were killed and a few others injured in violence at the Assam-Meghalaya border in West Karbi Anglong district early Tuesday, PTI reported. The firing incident took place at Mukroh Village in Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya.

The firing incident occurred after the police intercepted a truck transporting illegal timber, officials said. It is said the people have died after the Assam forest guards opened fire at them.

West Karbi Anglong superintendent of police Imdad Ali told PTI that guards from Assam forest department intercepted and stopped the truck at Mukru village as some people were illegally transporting timber towards West Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya at 3 am on Tuesday.

The forest guards opened fire and deflated the tyre when the truck driver attempted to sped away. The driver and his assistant were apprehended while others gave a slip to the Assam forest guards. The guards then contacted the Zirikending police station for police reinforcements.

As police reached the spot, a large number of people from neighbourting Meghalaya armed with daggers and other sharp objects also came there. The mob laid a siege to the Assam forest guards and police and demanded the release of arrested people. The guards opened fire at the mob to bring the situation under control, the SP added.

“A forest home guard and three persons of the Khasi community of Meghalaya were killed in the incident,” Ali said, adding the situation is under control.

The deceased includes Assam forest guard Bidyasing Lekhte. However, its not clear whether Lekhte died of bullet injuries or were hit by any other weapon.

In view of border violence, the Assam police has sounded an alert in all districts bordering Meghalaya to thwart any possible law and order situation. And, also asked its officers to remain vigilant.

#Firing at Mukra on #AssamMeghalayaBorder. Tension prevailed over #Meghalaya's forest dwellers being prevented from illegally transporting wood from #Assam's #WestKarbiAnglong. Three Khasis were killed and a forester was also killed in the firing incident.#FiringIncidentassam pic.twitter.com/AqYaLTuKWp — Farhan Ahmed (@farhan_assam) November 22, 2022

Meanwhile, Meghalaya government has suspended mobile internet services in seven districts after three people were killed from the state in border clashes. The mobile internet services will remain suspended for next 48 hours in West Jaintia Hills, East Jaintia Hills, East Khasi Hills, Ri-Bhoi, Eastern West Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills and South West Khasi Hills districts.

Also Read: Suspended Marri Shashidhar Reddy Quits Congress, Will Join BJP?

(With PTI inputs)

