J&K: 4 Civilians Killed, Several Injured In Suspected Terror Attack

Four civilians were killed and six others injured when militants barged into and opened fire in at least three houses of a minority community in a village in Jammu and Kashmir’s border district of Rajouri on the evening of Sunday, January 2.

Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh said police, along with the Army and the CRPF, have launched a massive search operation to nab the two armed men behind the attack at Upper Dangri village, about eight kilometres from Rajouri town.

“Firing took place at three houses, separated at a distance of around 50 metres from each other. Two civilians have succumbed to injuries and four others are injured,” Singh said.

