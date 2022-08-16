According to Geo News reports, a charter flight departed from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad and landed at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, Pakistan at 12:10 pm (local time) on Monday.

Shortly after landing in Karachi, the special flight took off with the 12 passengers on board. However, it is not yet clear why the plane had landed at Karachi airport. The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) confirmed the development and said the international charter flight had flown in from India and it had no connection whatsoever with the country other than that.

This latest incident comes after two planes from India landed in Karachi last month, But this was due to technical issues. Earlier, SpiceJet’s Delhi-Dubai flight suffered a mid-air malfunction in its fuel indicator and was diverted to Karachi on July 5. Similarly, a Hyderabad-bound IndiGo flight from Sharjah made an emergency landing at Karachi Airport on July 17, due to a technical issue, after which the aircraft was examined at the Karachi airport.

Now, who these 12 passengers were and where was the flight headed to was not yet ascertained.

