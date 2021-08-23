3rd COVID Wave May Peak In Oct, Pediatric Facilities Nowhere Close: MHA Panel

New Delhi: The National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), which is part of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), recently reported to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) that the third wave of COVID-19 might peak around October. According to research obtained by the Times of India, paediatric facilities and equipment fall well short of what will be required if a large number of youngsters acquire the fatal illness.

Vaccinating children with comorbidities and those with impairments was also emphasised in the study.

"The situation is already dire, and might worsen due to lack of adherence to Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB), insufficient medical facilities, and lagging vaccination," the report added.

'Negligible Possibility of Third Wave'

In contrast to the MHA study, Prof Manindra Aggarwal, a distinguished scientist at IIT Kanpur, claims that the likelihood of the third wave of corona infection is now nil. He stated that immunisation has further decreased this danger in a recent study based on his mathematical model formula.

"The vaccination has ensured the reduction in infections to a great extent. He said that states like UP, Bihar, and Delhi are on the way to becoming almost infection-free. However, the active cases in the country will remain close to 15,000 till the month of October as there will be an infection in the Northeastern states and also in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Kerala," he told reporters.

According to Prof Agarwal, the number of cases in states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, and Madhya Pradesh will reach a single digit by October.

How Can Corona's Third Wave Be Prevented?

Dr Arvind Rajvanshi, Director of AIIMS Rae Bareli, stated that if individuals rigorously adhere to Covid-compliant behaviour, a new Covid wave may be avoided.

AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria echoed similar sentiments, urging patients to continue to follow Covid guidelines to avoid an increase in the daily caseload.

"Avoid stepping out of the house unless absolutely necessary. Whenever you step out of the house, wear a mask. Keep washing your hands with soap. After touching anything, definitely use sanitiser. Health is important now", as the Christmas season approaches, AIIMS Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria stated.

He stated that the Covid pandemic is still ongoing and that individuals should exercise greater caution.