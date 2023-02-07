Around 137 nursing and paramedical students in Mangaluru in the State of Karnataka have fallen sick due to food poisoning after having dinner, police sources said on Tuesday. The condition of several students is stated to be serious.

The students who were studying at the City Nursing & Paramedical College in Mangaluru and were staying at a private hostel were admitted to various hospitals in the city on Monday night after they complained of stomach ache, vomiting, and diarrhea.

It is not clear if it was the hostel food or water contamination that was the cause of the food poisoning, sources said.

Further details are awaited...