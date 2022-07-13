32 Killed in Rain-related Incidents as Heavy Rains Continue to Pound Karnataka

Bengaluru/Udupi: At least 32 people have lost their lives so far as torrential rains continue to wreak havoc in different parts of Karnataka.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said 32 people have been dead in rain-related incidents.

Bommai who is on a whirlwind tour of rain and landslide-affected Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts since Tuesday, will travel to Uttara Kannada, Belagavi and other northern districts next week.

“Across the state, so far 32 people have lost their lives, five people are missing, 34 are injured, more than 300 people have been evacuated and saved, 14 relief camps have been set up, four NDRF and SDRF teams each are working to rescue people,” Bommai told reporters in Udupi.

Heavy rain in Chickmagalur and Shimoga districts, Thunga Bhadra reservoir near Hampi is full in record time. 50,000 cusec of water being released into river. #Monsoon2022 #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/NS1RVnLH9z — DP SATISH (@dp_satish) July 12, 2022

Earlier, he conducted a review meeting with senior ministers and deputy commissioners of coastal districts in Udupi. He told reporters tha Rs 500 crore will be released immediately to take up repair and restoration of roads, bridges, power lines and other infrastructure works in the flood-hit area that got damaged.

The Chief Minister said the rainfall has increased this year in July, resulting in flood-like situation in the coastal region. Due to incessant rains in several parts of Malnad and coastal Karnataka, flood-like situation is created.

Vijayanagara's Tungabhadra dam is almost full to the brim. If the inflow continues into the dam, the reservoir may pose threat to some of the monuments at the heritage site in Hampi, sources said.

