Solapur: At least 30 people sustained injuries when a state transport bus in which they were travelling overturned in Solapur district of Maharashtra on Sunday morning, police said.

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus was going towards Gangapur from Solapur when the accident took place near Akkalkot around 10.30 am, an official said adding the bus driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a bend, causing it to topple over. The accident spot is located around three km from Akkalkot town and 40 km from Solapur city, he added.

According to Assistant inspector Mahesh Bhavishetti from the Akkalkot (North) police station, “There were 42 passengers in the bus. Around 30 of them sustained injuries, ranging from minor types to fractures. The injured are being treated at different hospitals in the region.”

He said the injured passengers have been admitted to state-run hospital in Akkalkot, The Solapur rural police have registered a case and further investigation is on.

A tweet from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) stated that the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed the officials to provide all the possible relief to the injured and other passengers in the bus.

“Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has been briefed by the police and MSRTC officials on the accident of Solapur Ganagapur bus near Akkalkot. The CM has directed the officials to provide all the possible relief to the injured and other passengers in the bus. He has announced assistance of Rs 50,000 from Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to those who have sustained specific serious injuries and fractures.”