3 Years Of Pulwama Attack: Know What Happened On Feb 14 2019

February 14, 2022 marks three years of the Pulwama terror attack when 40 Indian jawans were killed after a powerful explosion triggered by a Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber. The attack took place on the Srinagar-Jammu highway, Pulwama district on February 14, 2019, when a convoy of 78 buses with around 2500 personnel was on its way from Jammu to Srinagar. Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) had claimed responsibility for the Pulwama attack. A 22-year-old suicide bomber Adil Ahmad Dar rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the bus.

A few days after Pulwama attack, India carried out an airstrike on JeM's Balakot terror training camp in Pakistan. India had also withdrawn the Most Favoured Nation (MFN) status to Pakistan following the terror attack.

The memorial having names of all 40 valiant Indian soldiers were killed in the attack was inaugurated on February 14, 2020 at CRPF's Training Centre at Lethpora camp in Pulwama. The memorial is inscribed with the names of all the 40 jawans along with their photographs and the motto of the CRPF - "Seva and Nishtha" (Service and Loyalty).

