3 Years Of Pulwama Attack: Know What Happened On Feb 14 2019
February 14, 2022 marks three years of the Pulwama terror attack when 40 Indian jawans were killed after a powerful explosion triggered by a Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber. The attack took place on the Srinagar-Jammu highway, Pulwama district on February 14, 2019, when a convoy of 78 buses with around 2500 personnel was on its way from Jammu to Srinagar. Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) had claimed responsibility for the Pulwama attack. A 22-year-old suicide bomber Adil Ahmad Dar rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the bus.
A few days after Pulwama attack, India carried out an airstrike on JeM's Balakot terror training camp in Pakistan. India had also withdrawn the Most Favoured Nation (MFN) status to Pakistan following the terror attack.
The memorial having names of all 40 valiant Indian soldiers were killed in the attack was inaugurated on February 14, 2020 at CRPF's Training Centre at Lethpora camp in Pulwama. The memorial is inscribed with the names of all the 40 jawans along with their photographs and the motto of the CRPF - "Seva and Nishtha" (Service and Loyalty).
Tributes are pouring in for the jawans from all the corners. Here are the tweets.
Never Forgive, Never Forget#Pulwama #PulwamaMartyrs pic.twitter.com/32fp7WxBPy
— Varun Kumar Rana (@VarunKrRana) February 13, 2022
General MM Naravane #COAS and All Ranks of #IndianArmy pay homage to the brave jawans of Central Reserve Police Force who laid down their lives in the Line of Duty during a Terrorist attack in #Pulwama on 14 February 2019.#IndianArmy pic.twitter.com/55zkgBLzUM
— ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) February 14, 2022
I WILL NEVER FORGET THIS.
14th feb 😞😞#Pulwama pic.twitter.com/LzYM8Ca6iP
— Honey 🇮🇳 (@Sober_enuf) February 12, 2022
NEVER FORGET#Pulwama, #Kashmir 2019
40 innocents slaughtered for Votes.#BJP_हटाओ_देश_बचायो #novoteforbjp
— Pragnya Gupta (@GuptaPragnya) February 13, 2022
#PulwamaAttack
Humble tribute to the soldiers martyred in Pulwama on 14 February 2019...#BlackDay#PulwamaAttack #Pulwama #CRPF #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/uLUuGtzz4A pic.twitter.com/K01ZXUMQQ2
— Sethi (@Sethi34358518) February 13, 2022
While celebrating #ValentinesDay2022 on #14thFeb
Don't forget to remember the Martyrs of #PulwamaAttack and Sacrifice of our #CRPF bravehearts#TerrorFreeKashmir#IndianArmy #Pulwama #Kashmir pic.twitter.com/T7Fzwj13Ve
— Mindblower (@Mindblower81) February 13, 2022