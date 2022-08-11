3 Soldiers Killed In Suicide Attack Near J&K's Rajouri

Two terrorists, who carried out a suicide attack on an Army company operating base in Pargal in the Darhal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri were killed. Three Army Personnel also lost their lives and the operation is in progress.

"Someone (terrorists) tried to cross the fence of Army camp at Pargal. Sentry challenged and exchange of fire took place," Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh said.

"One Officer is also among the injured Army personnel in the terrorist attack and has been rushed for medical treatment. 16 Corps Commander Lt Gen Manjinder Singh is constantly monitoring the situation on the ground. The area is being sanitised" says Indian Army officials

The attack comes just a day after three LeT terrorists were killed by security forces in Budgam. One of the terrorists who was killed in the attack was also involved in the killing of civilians Rahul Bhat and Amreen Bhat.

