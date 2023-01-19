3 Persons Held for Involvement in Gujarati Family’s Death at US-Canada Border

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Police have arrested three persons in a case related to the death of four members of an Indian family who froze to death last year while trying to illegally cross into the United States from Canada border without valid documents, ANI reported on Thursday.

Two persons identified as Bhavesh Patel and Yogesh Patel were arrested by the Ahmedabad Crime Branch last week who are accused of facilitating the Indian family’s illegal entry into the United States.

The third person identified as Dasarath Chaudhry was arrested from Kalol in Gandhinagar in the case. According to the Ahmedabad Crime Branch officials, the arrested persons told the police that they charged Rs 5 lakh per head for sending people to the US illegally.

Notably, four members of a Gujarati family froze to death near Emerson, Manitoba in Canada while crossing the Canada-U.S. border. The Canadian police recovered four bodies of the deceased Indian family members identified as Jagdish Patel (39), Vaishali Patel (37), Vihangi Patel (11) and Dharmik Patel (3).

