3 Months Gap Between Covid Recovery and Vaccine Should Be Maintained: Centre

Union Health Ministry accepted the new rules after they were recommended by NEGVAC -- the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 led by NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul.

These changes came less than a week after the government expanded the gap between two doses of the Covishield vaccine from 6-8 weeks to 12-16 weeks, saying it pushed up the efficacy of the vaccine.

This decision can impact lakhs of people who have tested positive for the virus. The country on Thursday logged 2.76 lakh new cases. taking the overall count to 2.57 crore and the total number of active cases to 2,87,122.

The experts are worried about the positivity rate even though the number of cases has seen a decrease over the last few weeks.

