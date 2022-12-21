3 Jamaat-e-Islami Properties Seized in Srinagar

In its ongoing crackdown against the banned Jamaat-e-Islami, the district authorities have ordered sealing of three properties of the religious-political separatist organisation in Srinagar, including a two-storeyed house of deceased separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani, under UAPA.

The Srinagar district magistrate has ordered the sealing of a two-storeyed residential house built over 17 marla and 199 sq.ft of land under Survey No. 1388/307 at Barzulla in Srinagar in the name of Geelani and Firdous Ahmad Asmi vide mutation No. 2646. The second property comprises land measuring 1 kanal and marla at Khushipura Shalateng under survey No. 279 and 280 in the name of Jamaat district president Bashir Ahmad Lone vide mutation No. 2949.

The third property is land measuring 1 kanal and marla at Khushipora Shalateng under survey No. 276 in the name of Lone vide mutation No. 2950. “And whereas, on perusal of the records and other connected documents, I, district magistrate Srinagar, am satisfied that there is sufficient material to notify the above mentioned properties under the UAPA,” reads the order issued by Srinagar DM. Many properties of Jamaat have been seized during the ongoing crackdown against the banned outfit.

