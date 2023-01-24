UP: 3 Dead, Several Feared Trapped as Five-story Building Collapses in Lucknow

Lucknow: At least three people were killed and many others feared trapped in the rubble after a residential building collapsed in Lucknow’s Hazratganj on Tuesday.

The NDRF and SDRF teams have arrived at the spot and have begun the rescue operation with the help of police and fire brigade personnel. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak told reporters that the three bodies have been recovered so far.

The five-story building housing about 35 people reportedly collapsed due to the tremors felt in the city after a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Nepal earlier in the day. The locals claimed that the 15-year-old building had developed cracks due to the impact of tremors.

Reports suggest that the mother, wife and two children of Samajwadi Party leader Haider Abbas are among the people trapped under rubble. Haider was not at home at the time of the incident.

Earthquake in Lucknow 30mins back. Alaya apartment building on Wazir Hasan Road collapsed. Many buried under rubbles #earthquake #lucknow pic.twitter.com/tXIZVdhmUI — zak (@fintweets_101) January 24, 2023

Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the accident and instructed the district administration officials to take the injured to the hospital immediately for their proper treatment.

“The District Magistrate and senior police officers, SDRF, and NDRF teams have been instructed to go on the spot and get relief work done. Along with this, many hospitals were instructed to remain alert,” the statement said.

मुख्यमंत्री श्री @myogiadityanath जी महाराज ने लखनऊ में एक पुरानी बिल्डिंग के गिरने की दुर्घटना का संज्ञान लेते हुए जिला प्रशासन के वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों के साथ ही SDRF व NDRF की टीमों को मौके पर जाकर राहत कार्य संचालित करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। — Yogi Adityanath Office (@myogioffice) January 24, 2023

