At least 27 people have been killed in a massive fire that ripped through a four-storey commercial building near the Mundka Metro station in Delhi on Friday, police said. 12 people have also been injured in the blaze.

All the 27 bodies have been recovered. Some reports claim 40 persons have been admitted to Sanjay Gandhi hospital. There were more than 70 people in the building when the blaze started on the first floor and ripped through the building soon after.

The fire department officials said they received a call at 4.40 pm about the massive fire following which more than 30 fire tenders were pressed into service. "This was a CCTV godown and office. We have been conducting searches since. People said many have been trapped inside," said Sunil Chaudhary, the Deputy Chief Fire Officer of Delhi.

According to the Delhi police, Harish Goel and Varun Goel, the owners of the business that had its operations on the first floor, have been arrested while an FIR is being registered against the owner of the building Manish Lakra, who lives in the same building.

President Ram Nath expressed distress at the tragic fire accident.

Distressed by the tragic fire accident at a building near Mundka Metro Station in Delhi. My condolences to the bereaved families. I wish for speedy recovery of the injured. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 13, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed distress and announced Rs 2 lakh to next of kin of those who lost their lives. While the injured will be given Rs 50,000 from the PMNRF.

Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a tragic fire in Delhi. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 13, 2022

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed his shock at the incident.