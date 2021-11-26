26/11 Terror Attack in Mumbai: Netizens Remember Horror, Pay Tributes To Martyrs

The 2008 Mumbai attacks also known as the 26/11 attacks, were a series of terrorist attacks that took place in November 2008, when 10 members of Lashkar-e-Taiba, an Islamist terrorist organization from Pakistan, carried out 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks lasting four days across Mumbai. The attacks started on Wednesday 26 November and lasted until Saturday 29 November 2008. A total of 175 people died, including nine attackers, and more than 300 were injured.

Ten years after the Mumbai attacks, the former Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif's comments indicated that Islamabad played an important role in the 2008 Mumbai attacks. It is proven that Pakistan's state-sponsored terrorism in the 26/11 attacks has been proved during the interrogation accounts of three men terrorists - Ajmal Kasab, David Headley, and Zabiuddin Ansari.

Netizens remember the horror and are paying tributes to Martyrs.

We should always remain indebted to Constable Tuka Ram Omble who caught Ajmal Kasab alive&world came to know that Pakistani terrorists were involved in the Mumbai Terror attack.

Let's take a moment to remember the hero of 26/11 attack.



The man who took 40 rounds of AK47 from Ajmal Kasab, but captured him alive.



We salute Sri Tukaram Ombleji!

"Don't come up, I'll handle them.."



- Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan(Ashok Chakra)



Nation remain indebted to you

Salutes Hero