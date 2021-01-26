See How Twitterati Is Celebrating Republic Day 2021

India is celebrating its 72nd Republic Day today. Every year, we celebrate 26th January as Republic Day as the constitution of India came into force on this day. The Constitution of India, which was adopted by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949, came into effect on January 26, 1950. Every year, Republic Day is celebrated with much joy across the country but this year, it is going to be different due to coronavirus pandemic. On this special day, let us have a look at the Twitterati and here is how they are celebrating Republic Day 2021. Most of the netizens are sharing quotes, small GIFs and sending wishes to dear ones in their own style. The hashtag #HappyRepublicDay2021 is trending on Twitter along with #26thJanuary and #Vandemataram. Here are some of the tweets for the above mentioned hashtags.

Nation over everything 🇮🇳

wishing you all a very Happy Republic Day

Jai Hind

🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳#HappyRepublicDay2021@PMOIndia @ndtvindia pic.twitter.com/dh01Gywxvp — Sumit Kumar (@imsumito5) January 26, 2021

Freedom in Mind,

Faith in Words,

Pride in our Heart,

Memories in our Soul,

Get the Privilege of Being Born in this Great Nation. On 26th January 1950, India Scripted Her Destiny..& was declared as Sovereign Republic...!!#HappyRepublicDay2021 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/pVmCLHTjJu — Vivek Srivastav (@Viv1k__) January 26, 2021

We Wishing you all A Very Happy Republic day.

It is the day when we got freedom in the true sense. Always remember this day and pass on its significance to the next generation#HappyRepublicDay2021 #RepublicDay 🇮🇳#MegaPrince @IAmVarunTej

- #TeamVarunTej pic.twitter.com/mBHo6xBKuy — Sheik Mosin VT#Ghani🥊 (@mosinalways4u) January 26, 2021

Happy republic Day proud to be indian🇮🇳❤#HappyRepublicDay2021 pic.twitter.com/K2L5jqXX9t — Neha Tiwari (@NehaTiw73244242) January 26, 2021

On this Republic Day, let's hear our National Anthem from the man himself, Rabindranath Tagore, written and sung by him first in 1911. #HappyRepublicDay2021 pic.twitter.com/OLb6XssOls — Quarantine Traders (@QuarantineTrad1) January 26, 2021