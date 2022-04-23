24 Hour Power Supply In Towns With Over 1 Lakh Population In India

The Central government has directed all power distribution companies to ensure uninterrupted power supply round the clock in towns with over 1 lakh population across the country. The centre also told the DISCOMs to expedite the process of granting temporary connections. Those who have requested for power connection for construction purposes should be given within 48 hours. The government has issued new orders to DISCOMs. People should decrease the use of diesel generators in towns with more than one lakh population. DISCOMs should take necessary measures so that there will not be any power cut. If there is a power cut, the state ERC should issue new rules with regard to within how much time, the power should be back. If there is any power cut, power has to be rectified in three minutes.

As part of pollution reduction programs, non-conventional fuels such as solar and wind power should be used instead of diesel generators with battery backup facilities. New rules should be passed to see that those who have been using diesel generators should switch to non-conventional fuel consumption. If facilities like power lines need to be provided in the area then the connection should be given within a maximum of 7 days. A prepaid meter must be provided for such a temporary connection. The Ministry of Power has said that it will set up three centres for electrical equipment manufacturing industries.

