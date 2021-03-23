Every year, March 23rd is celebrated as Shaheed Diwas. The day commemorates the hanging of India’s three freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivaram Rajguru. They were hanged on March 23, 1931, in Lahore Jail. Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev, Azad, and Gopal, Singh fought against British rule in India. Bhagat Singh was born September 27, 1907, Lyallpur, western Punjab, India (now in Pakistan), a revolutionary hero of the Indian Independence movement.

Bhagat Singh started to protest against British rule in India since his childhood. He also worked as a writer and editor in Amritsar for Punjabi and Urdu-language newspapers espousing Marxist theories.

In 1919, when he was 12 years old, Bhagat Singh visited the site of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, just a few hours after thousands of unarmed people gathered at a public meeting had been killed.

Bhagat Singh became disillusioned with Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy of non-violence after he called off the non-cooperation movement. Gandhi's decision followed the violent murders of policemen by villagers who were reacting to the police killing three villagers in the 1922 Chauri Chaura incident. Singh joined the Young Revolutionary Movement and began to advocate for the violent overthrow of the British Government in India.

In 1929, he and an associate threw a bomb at the Central Legislative Assembly in Delhi to protest the implementation of the Defence of India Act by cheering the slogan of "Inquillab Zindabad (long live the revolution)".

Today, on the death anniversary of Bhagat Singh, the Twitterati is remembering Bhagat Singh and are tweeting with hashtags #23rdMarch, #BhagatSingh, #InquilabZindabad, #23RdMarch. Here are the tweets.

Tributes to the beloved sons of Bharath who shook up the British Raj and selflessly sacrificed their own life for our freedom !! 🇮🇳🇮🇳#ShaheedDiwas#BhagatSingh#Sukhdev#Rajguru#23March1931#InquilabZindabad pic.twitter.com/PfmfH4Md0e — Shivani (@ShivniNair) March 23, 2021

"Revolution is an inalienable right of mankind. Freedom is an imperishable birth right of all"#BhagatSingh, #Rajguru and #Sukhdev laid down their lives at the age of just 23

Salutations to their dauntless Spirit!#23March1931#MartyrsDay#ShaheedDiwas #InquilabZindabad pic.twitter.com/ye7dmWhyqI — Aditya Ranjan (@AdityaRanjan_29) March 23, 2021

It is the cause,

Not the death,

That makes a martyr - Napoleon Bonaparte.

On the occasion of Shaheed Diwas I pay my tribute to 3 legends of our freedom movement, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru 🙏🏼#InquilabZindabad 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/9MYluGpu0O — MANOJ KUMAR PRAJAPATI (@MANOJKU46787546) March 23, 2021