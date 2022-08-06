21 Dry Days in This Indian State From Sept 1

The rebates and 'one-plus-one' deals will reportedly go away and past norms like 21 "dry days" are likely to return in Delhi as liquor vends operated by the Delhi government open from September 1 under the old excise regime. However, for a better customer experience, there will be premium vends for high-end liquor and self-serviced stores where customers can pick up their favourite brands from the shelves.

DTTDC, DSIIDC, DCCWS and DSSC have been entrusted with opening a total of 500 liquor vends by August 31. Each corporation will also run five premium vends and the total number of liquor vends to be run by the corporations will go up to 700 by year-end.

The private liquor vends are currently being operated will come to an end on August 31.

The official stated that “In the old excise policy, there were 21 days when shops remained closed on important religious festivals and anniversaries of great personalities of the country." The officials said, "since, the government has decided to go back to the old excise policy that was there before November 17, 2021, it is likely to retain the 21 dry days."