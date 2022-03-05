20K Indians Have Returned Home From Ukraine, Says MEA

Nearly 20,000 Indians have been brought back from Ukraine. Sumy and Kharkiv are the two areas where there is more Indian population. "Sumy has a population of more than 700 Indians. There is significant shelling in this battle zone. Our evacuation procedure is restricted. We're looking into every option. We may also relocate westward across the Russian border, but we can't risk our people's lives because it's around 60 kilometers away and in a conflict zone " said Arindam Bagchi, a spokesperson for the foreign ministry.

There are about 300 Indians in Kharkiv, and evacuation efforts are being complicated by shelling. Indian government provided five buses for Indian students in Pesochin on Thursday. "We are looking into all bus and train possibilities for our people. The involvement of student coordinators has been enormous throughout the evacuation process, and we will continue our work until the last Indian has been moved "Arindam Bagchi said.

Nearly 20,000 Indians have been evacuated from Ukraine and thanks to the efforts of the Indian government. Since the evacuation began, roughly 48 flights have been deployed to bring back the Indians to the country. On Saturday, approximately 16 flights are expected to fly people in Ukraine's bordering countries, including four Indian Air Force C17 aircraft. Around 10,500 Indians have returned to their homeland. The majority of Indians who have crossed the Ukrainian border will return to India by Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Indian government has received requests for evacuation from students of other countries, including Bangladesh and Nepal, and has stated that it will oblige. "We have one Bangladeshi student with us," Arindam Bagchi said.