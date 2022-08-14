New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu wished all Indians on the eve of the 76th Independence Day. In her maiden address to the nation, Murmu said, India has helped the world discover the true potential of democracy and the keyword for the country today is compassion for the downtrodden, needy and those on the margins.

The president said when India won independence, there were many international leaders and experts who were sceptical about the success of the democratic form of government in India due to poverty and illiteracy at that time. Murmu is first president to be born after independence

“But we Indians proved the sceptics wrong. Democracy not only grew roots in this soil, it was enriched too,” she said and asked citizens to pledge to give everything for the sake of the safety, security, progress and prosperity of the country.

When work is done with the spirit of ‘Nation First’, it is bound to reflect in every decision and every sector. This is also reflected in India’s standing in the world. pic.twitter.com/mj1W3ozE3J — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 14, 2022

Murmu said major economic reforms are being accompanied by innovative welfare initiatives and the world has seen “a new India rising in recent years, more so after the outbreak of COVID-19”.

“By the year 2047, we will have fully realised the dreams of our freedom fighters. We will have given a concrete shape to the vision of those who, led by Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, drafted the Constitution. We are already on course to build an Atmanirbhar Bharat, an India that would have realised its true potential,” Murmu added.