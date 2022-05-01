2022 Will See Worst Summer in These 5 Indian States Battling Heatwave

Millions of people are suffering from heatwaves in India. Power and water shortages have become quite common in the country. Generally, the summer months are April, May, and June. However, April is said to be one of the hottest months in the year. The temperatures in many parts of the country have already crossed 45 degrees celsius which is several degrees higher than normal.

Since 2010, more than 6,000 people have died due to heatwaves in the country. Experts say that climate change is the main reason for the increase in temperature. Five Indian states are going to witness the hottest summer ever. Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, and Haryana will witness high temperatures. The weather department announced that the aforementioned states are going to record more than 45 degrees Celsius till the first week of May.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data until April 28, the average maximum temperature over Northwest and Central India for April this year has been the highest in the past 122 years. The IMD also said that the ongoing heatwave conditions over Northwest and Central India are likely to reduce in intensity after May 1 under the influence of a western disturbance.

Also Read: ​Indian Peacekeepers Serving in Sudan Receive UN Medals for Outstanding Work