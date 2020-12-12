2020 COVID Deaths: Celebrities Who Succumbed To Coronavirus

Year 2020! That will remembered in history around the world as the worst year is a terrible year for most of the people across the world. Many people suffered financial stress but shockingly few legendary persons lost their lives too.

Here are the list of Celebrities who died due to coronavirus:

SP Balasubrahmanyam

Indian legendary playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam's demise is still undigestable. SPB died at the age of 74 while battling the deadly coronavirus on September 25 at the MGM hospital in Chennai. SPB tested positive on August 5. After a few days, he had shared a video saying he was active but suddenly his health condition deteriorated and he turned critical. SPB died in Chennai. He is a six-time recipient of National Awards for songs sung in 16 languages.

Soumitra Chatterjee

Legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee was admitted in the hospital after testing positive for coronavirus. He underwent treatment for 40 days. Though Chatterjee recovered, his health condition remained critical. He passed away in November

Divya Bhatnagar

TV actor Divya Bhatnagar, who was famous for her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai passed away this week due to Covid-19 complications. The actor had been on ventilator support at a Mumbai hospital. Divya Bhatnagar was 34 years old.

Julie Bennet

Julie Bennet was an American actress and voice artist. She worked in several films and television programs. Julie Bennet had complications of covid-19 and died on March 31, 2020, at the age of 88.

Terrence McNally

A four-time Tony Award-winning playwright, Terrence died on March 24 at the age of 81 of due to coronavirus. His works include “Kiss of the spider woman, Love! Valour! Compassion!, Master Class, Ragtime”.

Ajit Das

Veteran Odia actor Ajit Das who has worked in films like Hakim Babu and Tundra Baida died on September 13. He was admitted to a hospital after testing positive for Covid-19. He has worked in more than 60 Odia films and produced several other films.