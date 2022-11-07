2012 Delhi’s Chhawala Rape and Murder Case: Supreme Court Acquits Trio Convicts on Death Row

New Delhi: The three convicts in the 2012 Chhawala rape and murder case, who were awarded death penalty by Delhi court, got a breather as the Supreme Court on Monday acquitted the men who were held guilty of raping and killing a 19-year-old woman in 2012.

Pronouncing its verdict in the Chhawala rape and murder case, a Delhi court in February 2014 convicted three men for raping and brutally killing a teen in 2012 and awarded death punishment to the trio. Months later, Delhi High Court upheld the death sentence and said they were "predators" moving on the streets and "were looking for prey".

A teenage girl’s body was found in a field in Rodhai village of Haryana in February 2012. The 19-year-old girl was brutally murdered after being violated by three men. Later, the Chhawala (Najafgarh) police registered an FIR and launched an investigation in the case.

