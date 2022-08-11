20 Feared Dead or Missing as Boat Capsizes in Yamuna in UP’s Banda District

Banda, UP: Around 20 people are feared dead after a boat capsized in the Yamuna River in Uttar Prdesh’s Banda district on Thursday. The incident occured in the Marka area. Among those missing, some are feared to be women and children.

According to reports, the boat was carrying about 40 passengers from Marka to Jarauli Ghat in Fatehpur district when it overturned, the police said, adding 13 people five swam to safety after the incident. The police officials said due to strong winds the boat overturned.

#UPCM @myogiadityanath ने बांदा में नाव हादसे में हुई जनहानि पर दु:ख जताते हुए शोक संतप्त परिजनों के प्रति संवेदना व्यक्त की है। मुख्यमंत्री जी ने जिला प्रशासन के अधिकारियों, NDRF व SDRF की टीम को तत्काल मौके पर पहुंचकर बचाव व राहत कार्य करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। — CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) August 11, 2022

Also Read: Demand for Ban on Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in UP

A search and rescue operation is being carried out to find missing persons. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his grief over the incident and directed the district officials to make all efforts to save the missing persons. More details are awaited.

Uttar Pradesh | The boat capsized due to strong winds. Till now, 15 people have been rescued safely and 17 are still missing. 3 bodies have been recovered. NDRF and SDRF teams are reaching here and a massive rescue/search operation going on: Abhinandan, SP Banda https://t.co/A8QtFsYsun pic.twitter.com/LDVAoZ2Osl — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 11, 2022

(With inputs from news agencies)

