2 Years Of Pulwama Attack: Netizens Remember India's Black Day When 40 Indian Soldiers Were Martyred

February 14, 2021 marks two years of the Pulwama attack when 40 Indian soldiers have been killed after a suicide bomber at Lethopora in the Pulwama district of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir rammed an IED laden vehicle into the security convoy carrying them. This has been one of the worst terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir and it was reported near Awantipora at nearly 3:15 pm on February 14th, 2019, that resulted in the death of 40 jawans while many others have seriously injured.

The attack was calimed by Pakistan-based Islamist terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). A 22-year-old suicide bomber Adil Ahmad Dar had rammed the explosive-laden vehicle into the bus.

Netizens are sharing heartmelting messages on Twitter. Here are some of the tweets.

Remembering Martyr CRPF Jawans of #PulwamaAttack...



India will never forget the Martyrdom of those Bravehearts who lost their lives in protecting our Motherland...



Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/vLE0NqAe1Z — JanaSena Party (@JanaSenaParty) February 14, 2021

Paying homage and respect to all the soldiers who were martyred in the PulwamaAttack in 2019. The valour and sacrifice of our heroes will be remembered forever..🙏🏻 #PulwamaAttack pic.twitter.com/MLTV9Tzo8W — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 14, 2021

Salute to Our brave Soldiers.. Our real Heroes 🙏



Never Forget Never Forgive..Jai Hind 🇮🇳#PulwamaAttack #BlackDayForIndia pic.twitter.com/XatbzEoHLG — BASHA JSP ⚡️ (@Basha__JSP) February 14, 2021

Tributes to all Our Bravehearts Martyred in the #PulwamaAttack on Feb 14, 2019. We will be Remembered Forever Heroes. Jai Hind🇮🇳#PulwamaAttack2019 #KGFChapter2 pic.twitter.com/vybtrCweXL — Yash Trends™ (@YashTrends) February 14, 2021

A Big Big Salute to all Bravehearts who lost their lives...



That moment when she shouted her father’s regiment’s old battle cry..🙏🏼



Just One words for them " RESPECT " #PulwamaAttack #BlackDay pic.twitter.com/6oME3eZAmt — 𝗥𝗶𝗮 𝗝𝗵𝗮♡ (@RiaJhaa) February 14, 2021

The valour and sacrifice of our heroes will always be remembered.



जय हिंद 🙏 #PulwamaAttack — Gaurav Goel (@goelgauravbjp) February 14, 2021

⚜️We remembering and pay tribute to our brave soldiers🎖️ who sacrificed their lives for the protection💖 of our motherland🇮🇳.



🌟The Nation will always remember💭 all of you. Jai Hind ❤️#PulwamaAttack #BlackDay #IndianArmy pic.twitter.com/nNFxKqcxS8 — Arkid Dutta (@ArkidDutta) February 14, 2021