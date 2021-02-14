2 Years Of Pulwama Attack: Netizens Remember India's Black Day When 40 Indian Soldiers Were Martyred

Feb 14, 2021, 09:02 IST
- Sakshi Post

February 14, 2021 marks two years of the Pulwama attack when 40 Indian soldiers have been killed after a suicide bomber at Lethopora in the Pulwama district of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir rammed an IED laden vehicle into the security convoy carrying them. This has been one of the worst terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir and it was reported near Awantipora at nearly 3:15 pm on February 14th, 2019, that resulted in the death of 40 jawans while many others have seriously injured.

The attack was calimed by Pakistan-based Islamist terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). A 22-year-old suicide bomber Adil Ahmad Dar had rammed the explosive-laden vehicle into the bus.

Netizens are sharing heartmelting messages on Twitter. Here are some of the tweets.

