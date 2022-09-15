Chennai: Two women software professionals were killed when a speeding car knocked them down at Chennai’s IT corridor, police said on Thursday. The techies were hit by the vehicle, which went berserk, while crossing the road at around 11.30 pm on Wednesday. The deceased S Lavanya and R Lakshmi, both 23, were employees of HCL State Street Service.

According to the police, the driver of the speeding car lost control over the vehicle and crashed into the women, who were walking towards their house. While one of them died instantly, the other succumbed at a hospital in the city.

Lakshmi was from Kerala's Palakkad and Lavanya, from Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh. Soon after the accident, the 20-year-old car driver Motheesh Kumar of Sholinganallur surrendered to the police.

“The car appears to have run at a high speed of around 130 km per hour. The young women worked as analysts with HCL State Street Service and they were heading home,” NDTV quoted GK Kanna, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Tambaram as saying.

