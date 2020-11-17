2 Sisters Killed, Bodies Dumped In Pond

In a very shocking incident, two Dalit sisters, both minors, were allegedly killed and their bodies have been dumped in a pond. The incident took place in a village in the Asodhar area of Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, the dead bodies of the victims with injury marks in the eyes were retrieved from the pond late in the evening. The deceased have been identified as, Sumi (12) and Kiran (8) daughters of Dilip Dhobhi, a Dalit. ASP Rajesh Kumar said that the bodies have been retrieved from the pond and both the bodies have injury marks in the eyes.

The police said that, the girls had gone to the field in the afternoon to get vegetables but did not return. Police said that, the family members of the victims have alleged that the assailants killed the girls after an unsuccessful attempt to rape them. The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem and the report is awaited. A case has been filed and police are investigating the case in all the possible angles.