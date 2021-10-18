2 Non local Labourers Killed In Kulgam In Jammu And Kashmir

Two non-local labourers were shot dead by terrorists and another suffered severe injuries in the terrorist attack. The incident took place in the Kulgam district of South Kashmir on Sunday evening. Kulgam's attack took place just after a carpenter from Uttar Pradesh and a street vendor from Bihar were killed by militants in Pulwama district and Srinagar respectively. In the last 15 days, a total of eleven civilians have been murdered by terrorists in Kashmir.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of the two labourers from the state who have been killed by terrorists in Kulgam.

In a tweet on Sunday’s attack, J&K police said: “Terrorists fired indiscriminately upon non local labourers at Wanpoh area of Kulgam. In this terror incident, two non-locals were killed and one (was) injured. Police and security forces (have) cordoned off the area.”

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said that "I strongly condemn the despicable terror attack on civilians in Kulgam. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. Our security force will give a befitting reply to terrorists. J&K government stand by the families in this time of grief."

Former J&K chief minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said, "Strongly condemn today’s attack on a street vendor who sadly succumbed. Such unfortunate incidents only reinforce the immediate need to reach out to the people of J&K by initiating a constructive dialogue."

"13 terrorists have been killed in nine encounters after civilian killings. We have killed three out of five terrorists in Srinagar in less than 24 hours," Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar has said.