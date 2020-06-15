NEW DELHI: Two Indian High Commission officials are missing in Islamabad since the past three hours on Monday. According to a news agency, the two have been missing since around 8 am. The Indian governmnet has complained to the Pakistan authorities. Sources say that both the Indian High Commission staffers were CISF drivers and were out on duty in Islamabad.

Former Indian diplomat Sharat Sabarwal lashed out at Pakistan for not observing the code of conduct. Defence expert Ak Singh also slammed Pakistan and called Pakistan a 'Rogue State'. He further added that this is not the first time such an incident has taken place.

The missing of two Indian high commission staffers is reported after two Pakistani officials at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi were accused of espionage. The two expelled Pakistani officials worked in the visa section in national capital.

The Indian authorities have caught two Pakistan High Commission officials who were trying to spy sensitive documents on Sunday. Both Abid Hussain and Mohammad Tahir have been declared persona non grata and expelled from India.

A statement from the Ministry of External Affairs stated that,"The government has declared both these officials persona non grata for indulging in activities incompatible with their status as members of a diplomatic mission and asked them to leave the country within twenty-four hours."

Islamabad registered strong protest and even summoned the Indian envoy to express dissatisfaction. India's Charge d'affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia was chased by ISI member.