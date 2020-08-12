BENGALURU: Violence broke out in Pulakeshinagar after a mob attacked a Congress MLA's house because they were irked by the derogatory post uploaded on social media by a relative of MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy on Tuesday night. The mob alleged that the MLA's relative's Facebook post was offensive to Islam and their beliefs.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said that two people were killed in the police firing and a person who was injured has been taken to a hospital. He further added that, about 60 police staff including an Additional Police Commissioner were injured in the clashes. The Commissioner said that Section 144 and curfew has been imposed in DJ Halli and KG Halli city police station limits.

The Bengaluru police posted on Twitter, "DG Halli and KG Halli saw violent incidents. To bring this under control, police used lathi-charge, tear gas, and firing. Police Commissioner went to the spot. Police bandobast is in place. Strict action will be taken against those offenders."

Akhanda Srinivas Murthy, the legislator of Pulekeshinagar posted a video on social media and urged the people not to resort to violence over the mischief of some miscreants.

Senior Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao also tweeted as, "Horrible situation in Pulakeshinagar after the attack on our MLA Akhanda Srinivas house and the Kaval Byrsandra Police Station. Whatever the provocation nobody can take law into their own hands and destroy public property."

More than 500 people gathered outside the house of MLA and vandalised the vehicles parked outside and set them ablaze. Here are some of the videos.

