2 Dead, 14 Injured in Major Fire After Blast in Nashik’s Chemical Factory

Nashik: Two workers were killed and 14 others were injured in a major fire triggered by a blast in a boiler at a factory in Maharashtra’s Nashik district on Sunday, authorities said.

The explosion took place at around 11.30 am in Jindal Polyfilms Company in Igatpuri area. There were workers inside the chemical factory at the time of the blast, the police official said. However, the majority of workers managed to escape to safety.

Fire engines, police and disaster response teams have reached the factory and carried out the rescue operations.

“A blast led to the fire. A woman died in the incident. Fourteen people have been injured and admitted to hospitals. The condition of four of the injured people is serious,” Divisional Revenue Commissioner Radhakrishna Game told media persons.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said injured people have been rushed to a local hospital in the district. He is likely to visit the Nashik factory to get first hand information on the industrial accident.

“As it was an automatic plant, there was not much manpower present at the time of the blast. The government will make whatever efforts are needed for the rescue operations, there will be no lacunae. Our officials, district collector, superintendent of police are at the spot,” Shinde said.

Massive fire breakout at one of the big steel plant on Nashik Highway.#firebreakout #nashikhighway #SteelPlant pic.twitter.com/u18Ffd6w9o — Vivek Gupta (@imvivekgupta) January 1, 2023

