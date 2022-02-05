1993 Mumbai Blasts Accused Abu Bakar Held In UAE

1993 Mumbai blasts accused and Dawood Ibrahim's close aide Abu Bakar, one of India's most wanted terrorists was held in UAE. The 1993 Bombay bombings were a series of 12 terrorist bombings that took place in Mumbai, killing 257 people and injuring 713.

Reports claim that Abu Bakar, one of the main conspirators of the 1993 blasts had been residing in UAE and Pakistan. He was also involved in arms and explosives training in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, landing of RDX used in the serial blasts, and conspiracy and planning at Dawood Ibrahim's residence in Dubai.

In 2019, he was once apprehended but somehow he had managed to get himself freed from the custody of the UAE authorities due to some documentation issues.

Around 29 years ago, Abu Bakar was listed on India's most-wanted list. According to the sources, the Indian agencies are in the process of extraditing Abu Bakar and he will face the law in India, once he is brought back from UAE.

Abu Bakar Abdul Gafur Shaikh aka Abu Bakar was involved in the smuggling of gold, clothing, and electronics from Gulf countries to Mumbai and other countries. He along with Mohammad and Mustafa Dossa, key aides of Dawood Ibrahim were involved in smuggling.

