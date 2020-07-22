MUMBAI: Eighteen out of approximately 100 children who have been tested positive for coronavirus, admitted to Wadia Hospital in Mumbai displayed signs of Paediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, a Kawasaki disease-type ailment and it worried the doctors. The disease, first identified by Japanese pediatrician Tomisku Kawasaki, causes fever, skin rash, redness of eyes, weakness, and diarrhoea, and can be fatal if it is not treated. As per the reports, two children died of PMIS disease in Mumbai.

Dr. Amish Vora, a pediatrician at SRCC Children's Hospital and Secretary of the Critical Care Society said, "Fever lasts for about two to three days along with stomach pain, loose motions. 100 percent of patients have fever, 80 percent have loose motions and vomiting, 60 percent of children's eyes are swollen, and others have blisters in the mouth and skin rashes. We need to watch this closely, and if you have any of these signs, contact your doctor immediately."

Medical Director at Wadia Children's Hospital, Dr. Shakuntala Prabhu speaking to a news channel said, "Two children have died. One of them had COVID-19 along with cancer. And the other one who came to us was not in good condition. They had been sick for two weeks, and then the patient was referred to us. The patient had to put on a ventilator and died in six hours because we didn't get much time with her. Four are now recovering, and the others are being discharged."

Doctors are studying the cases and the ICMR is being informed of their findings. They stated that these cases have been registered in Mumbai since June. A few similar type of cases have also been registered in Chennai, Delhi, and Jaipur.