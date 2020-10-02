Mahatma Gandhi was born on October 2, 1869 and every year, this day is celebrated as Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti in India. This year will mark Gandhi’s 151st birth anniversary. Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi is also known as 'Bapu' or 'Rashtrpita' and 'The Father of Nation'.

The ideals of Mahatma Gandhi were non violence and truth. Mahatma Gandhi played a key role in India's freedom struggle and he also inspired many around the world and raised his voice against caste, colour and religion discrimination. His message to people - "Be the change you wish to see in the world".

He introduced India to Salt March, Swaraj, the non-cooperation movement, and many more non-violent forms to fight against British rule in India. He also promoted the idea of the concept of 'Swadeshi' to achieve economic independence.

On this special day, we would like to bring some of the messages, quotes, WhatsApp, Facebook messages and interesting facts about the father of the nation.

Messages:

To deprive a man of his natural liberty and to deny to him the ordinary amenities of life is worse than starving the body; it is starvation of the soul, the dweller in the body’. – Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2020

‘Anger is the enemy of non-violence and pride is a monster that swallows it up.’ – Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2020

Bapu and his teachings are still relevant and cherished. Ours is a land that was blessed with a man who made a name for himself in the whole world by practicing simplicity in real life. Let us always remember his invaluable teachings and take his legacy forward. Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2020!

A man is the sum of his actions, of what he has done, of what he can do, nothing else. – Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2020!

He taught us non-violence. He taught us to value indigenous art. He fought for our sake and lives in our hearts even today. He is Bapu. On Bapu’s birth anniversary, I would like to wish you and your family a healthy and prosperous life. Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2020!

A fearless and brave man who fought in the most polite manner and won, Mahatma Gandhi continues to inspire us even today. Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2020!

Bapu and his teachings will always help you fight even the toughest battles calmly. Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2019!

Gandhi is not just a man. Gandhi is a priceless gem India will continue to cherish for we love our Bapu. Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2020!

On this day I hope our countrymen remember the struggle our forefathers had to face to free our motherland. May we always value our freedom and make our nation thrive. Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2020!

Quotes:

Strength does not come from physical strength. It comes from an indomitable will. -Mahatma Gandhi

A person is nothing but his thoughts, he becomes what he thinks. -Mahatma Gandhi

Even a little bit of patience is better than preaching a ton. -Mahatma Gandhi

The weak can never be forgiving. Forgiveness is a sign of the powerful. -Mahatma Gandhi

The greatness of a country and its moral progress can be gauged from the behavior of animals there. -Mahatma Gandhi

Gaurav is in trying to achieve the goal, not in reaching the goal. -Mahatma Gandhi

No coward can love. This is a sign of bravery. -Mahatma Gandhi

The difference between what we do and what we can do will be enough to solve most of the world’s problems. -Mahatma Gandhi

What you do will be negligible. But it is very important for you to do that. -Mahatma Gandhi

The future depends on what we do in the present. -Mahatma Gandhi

Interesting Facts:

Gandhi communicated mostly in Gurajati which was his mother tongue during the formative years of life.

One of the most renowned Russian authors, Leo Tolstoy, interacted with Gandhi by exchanging letters.

Gandhi was not only a socio-political leader but also a journalist and writer.