JAMMU: A 150-metre long underground tunnel suspected to be used by four Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists for infiltration from Pakistan was detected by the BSF at the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Sunday, DGP Dilbag Singh said. Officials said that a strong protest will be lodged with Pakistan.

Singh, who along with Border Security Force (BSF) Inspector General, Jammu frontier, N S Jamwal, and Inspector General of Police, Jammu range, Mukesh Singh inspected the scene near Regal post, said the tunnel was unearthed following investigation into the recent encounter near Nagrota on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Thursday.

Police shared some vital inputs found from the encounter scene with the BSF which after hectic efforts, managed to find the tunnel, the Director General of Police (DGP) told reporters.

He gave full credit to the personnel of the force for their commitment, dedication and motivation to search the area full of wild growth. “The tunnel, which is 2.5 metre wide and 25 to 30 metre deep was constructed with proper engineering effort to ensure that it is not detected as its opening was found surrounded with sarkanda (elephant grass)," the IG BSF said.

This was a new tunnel dug out from Pakistan after the older one was unearthed by BSF (in Samba) three months ago . He said the slain terrorists were carrying 14 weapons and a large quantity of explosive material including RDX. The police got some evidence and shared the inputs with the BSF which finally led to the detection of the tunnel. (Inputs From PTI)