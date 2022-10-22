15 Labourers from UP Killed in MP Bus Accident, President, PM and CMs Offer Condolences

Rewa (MP): In a horrific road accident, fifteen passengers were killed and over 40 sustained injuries after a bus collided with a stationary truck in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district on Friday night, the officials said on Saturday.

Fourteen passengers died on the spot while one succumbed to injuries while being shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital. The other injured people are undergoing treatment at the hospital. Couple of the deceased have been identified as Raju Ansari (31) and Kaleem Khan (35), both were natives of Kutraila in Uttar Pradesh.

The ill-fated bus was on its way to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh from Hyderabad when it collided with a truck on National Highway 30 near Sohagi Ghati. Most of the passengers were labourers from different parts of Uttar Pradesh who were going to their native places for the Diwali festival.

15 killed, 40 injured as bus travelling from Hyderabad to UP's Gorakhpur meets with accident in Rewa,Madhya Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/WlBCX6RgZY — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) October 22, 2022

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that he had briefed his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath about the incident.

“Critically injured passengers are getting treated free of cost at MP’s Rewa Medical College,” MP CM tweeted.

जिला कलेक्टर, एसपी सहित वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों की उपस्थिति में हमने पूरी रात रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन चलाया है। गंभीर रूप से घायल यात्रियों का रीवा मेडिकल कॉलेज में उपचार चल रहा है। इस पूरे दु:खद घटनाक्रम से यूपी के मुख्यमंत्री श्री @myogiadityanath जी को भी अवगत कराया है। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) October 22, 2022

UP Chief Minister Adityanath offered his condolences to the families of the deceased and announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the affected families and Rs 50,000 each for those injured.

मध्य प्रदेश के रीवा में सड़क दुर्घटना में हुई जनहानि अत्यंत दुःखद है। प्रभु श्री राम से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत आत्माओं को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान व घायलों को शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ प्रदान करें। मेरी संवेदनाएं शोक संतप्त परिजनों के साथ हैं। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 22, 2022

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sadness over the tragic bus accident in Rewa and offered their condolences to the bereaved family members.

The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased in the tragic bus accident in Madhya Pradesh. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000. https://t.co/24QEOITaL1 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 22, 2022

“I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the death of many passengers due to the accident of a bus going to Gorakhpur from Hyderabad in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh. My deepest condolences to all the bereaved families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery,” Murmu tweeted her condolence message in Hindi.

हैदराबाद से गोरखपुर जा रही बस की रीवा, मध्यप्रदेश में हुई दुर्घटना से कई यात्रियों के निधन का समाचार सुनकर मुझे गहरा दुःख हुआ है। सभी शोक-संतप्त परिवारों के प्रति मैं गहरी संवेदना व्यक्त करती हूं। मैं घायल हुए लोगों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करती हूं। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 22, 2022

