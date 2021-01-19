Surat: Truck Tramples 18 Sleeping Labourers To Death

In a tragic incident, a total of 15 workers sleeping near the road were crushed to death by a truck. The incident took place in the early hours of Tuesday in Gujarat.

Police said that a rampant truck trampled 15 sleeping labourers including a five year old girl near Kosamba village, around 60 km from Surat.

CM Jadeja, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Kamrej Division, Surat told news agency ANI, "A truck collided with a tractor loaded with sugarcane after which the truck driver lost control of the vehicle and drove it over the pavement where the labourers were sleeping."

All the victims belong to Banswada in Rajasthan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the tragic incident and tweeted, "The loss of lives due to a truck accident in Surat is tragic. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying that the injured recover at the earliest." Here is the tweet.