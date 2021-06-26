15 Bank Holidays in July? Check Dates it Will Remain Shut

With July fast approaching, we here take a look at the total number of days that the banks will remain closed. Private and public banks across the country will remain closed for 15 days in July. In June it was 9 days and this time it is more.

The holidays include weekends and various festivals which are declared as holidays under the Negotiable Instrument Act, 1881. The schedule except for the weekends would be different in various cities across India.

There will be 15 days of the bank holiday in July. These holidays include second and fourth Saturdays as well. All the holidays are not for every state in the country. But depending on the state and festival, the holidays will differ.

Here is the list of Holidays in July for different States:

July 12: Kang (Rathjatra)/Rath Yatra - Bhubaneswar and Imphal

July 13: Bhanu Jayanti - Gangtok

July 14: Drupaka Jayanti - Gangtok

July 16: Harel - Dehradun

July 17: U Tirot Singh Dey/Kharchi Puja - Agartala/Shillong

July 19: Guru Rinpoche's Thungkar Shechu - Gangtok

July 20: Bakrid - Jammu, Kochi, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram

July 21: Bakrid (Id-ul-Zuha) - Everywhere Aizawl, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram

July 31: Ker Puja – Agartala

Apart from this, the regular bank holidays on the second and fourth Saturday and Sunday will be the same for all the banks across the country.

Check the list below:

July 4 - Sunday

July 10 - Second Saturday

July 11 - Sunday

July 18 - Sunday

July 24 - Fourth Saturday

July 25 - Sunday

It is recommended that bank customers check their banks' holiday list regularly for any new updates and also verify it with the holiday list issued by the Reserve Bank of India on its official website. The schedule except for the weekends would be different in various cities across India.